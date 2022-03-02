Kathmandu [Nepal], March 2 (ANI): A multi-purpose hall, boys' hostel and teachers' quarters of Nepal Police School in Dhangadhi, Kailali district were among the new buildings, which were built with India's assistance, and were inaugurated on Wednesday.

Naveen Kumar, first secretary at Indian Embassy along with Purna Joshi, Minister for Internal Affairs and Law of Sudur Pashchim Province inaugurated the infrastructure, the Indian Embassy said in a statement.

As per the release, lately inaugurated project falls under one of 75 projects being inaugurated in Nepal as part of "India@75 AzadiKaAmritMahotsav" which celebrates 75 years of India's independence.

These new buildings at Nepal Police School have been constructed at a cost of Nepalese Rupees 42.26 million under India-Nepal Development Cooperation with Government of India's financial assistance. The school, set up in 1985, currently has 665 students.

"As close neighbours, India and Nepal have multi-faceted and multi-sectoral development partnerships. The creation of infrastructure under India-Nepal Development Cooperation reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in education sector," the Indian Mission in Kathmandu stated. (ANI)

