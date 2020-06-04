World News | Inmate Dies After Being Pepper Sprayed in Cell

World. (File Image)

New YORK, Jun 4 (AP) An inmate at a jail in New York City died after being pepper sprayed by officers in his cell, the federal Bureau of Prisons said.

Jamel Floyd, 35, barricaded himself inside his cell at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn at 10 am Wednesday and used a metal object to break the cell-door window, the bureau said in a statement.

Floyd “became increasingly disruptive and potentially harmful to himself and others," and officers responded by using pepper spray to subdue him, the bureau said.

Floyd was unresponsive after being pepper sprayed and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of death is under investigation. Officials said it does not appear be related to COVID-19.

Floyd had been at the facility since October 30, 2019, the bureau said. (AP)

