Holdenville (US), Aug 1 (AP) A corrections officer has died after being attacked by an inmate at an Oklahoma prison, officials said.

The attack happened on Sunday at the Davis Correctional Facility, which is a privately run prison in Holdenville, 115 kilometers southeast of Oklahoma City.

Also Read | Sri Lanka Economic Crisis: Lanka Supreme Court Extends Overseas Travel Ban on Rajapaksa Brothers Till August 4.

The inmate attacked the officer while a group of inmates was returning to a housing area from recreation, officials said.

Authorities have not identified the officer or released a cause of death. The inmate has been placed in isolation and an investigation was underway.

Also Read | Pakistan Shocker: Man Chops Off Policeman’s Nose, Ears And Lips for Having Illicit Relations With His Wife.

The prison is a medium-security facility and is operated by CoreCivic. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)