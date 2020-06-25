Tehran [Iran], June 25 (ANI): India's amphibious warship INS Jalashwa, which has been deployed to bring back the stranded citizens from Iran under Operation Samudra Setu, has departed from Bandar Abbas port on Thursday with 687 Indians aboard for Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu.

INS Jalashwa reached the port of Bandar Abbas in Iran on Wednesday, the Indian Navy said.

On June 11, INS Shardul had brought back 233 Indians from Iran.

Operation Samudra Setu is a part of Vande Bharat Mission to bring back citizens stranded overseas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Indian Navy had launched Operation Samudra Setu on May 8 to repatriate Indian citizens. INS Jalashwa and Magar have already evacuated 2,874 personnel from the Maldives and Sri Lanka to ports of Kochi and Tuticorin. On June 23, INS Airavat brought back 198 Indians from the Maldives. (ANI)

