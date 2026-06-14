World News | INS Sharda Concludes Successful Visit to Sri Lanka

Colombo [Sri Lanka], June 14 (ANI): INS Sharda has departed from Colombo, Sri Lanka, after a successful port call that further strengthened maritime cooperation and friendship between India and Sri Lanka. The visit featured a series of professional, training, and sporting engagements with the Sri Lankan Navy, according to an official statement on Sunday.

As part of capacity-building initiatives, Sri Lankan Navy personnel participated in small arms handling, basic firefighting, first aid, and rescue procedures. During the visit, RAdm Jagath Kumara, Commander Western Naval Area, Sri Lanka Navy, visited the ship and interacted with the crew, reaffirming the strong maritime partnership between the two nations.

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Friendly sports fixtures, professional exchanges, and cross-deck visits further enhanced interoperability and strengthened bonds between the two services, as per the statement.

During the port call, the Commanding Officer of INS Sharda paid a courtesy call on Shri Santosh Jha, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka. The visit underscored the enduring maritime partnership between India and Sri Lanka and reaffirmed their shared commitment to regional maritime cooperation and security in line with the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions).

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In line with India's commitment towards regional cooperation, INS Sharda arrived at Maafilaafushi Atoll in the Maldives, for a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Exercise planned from May 4-10, 2025, according to the Indian Navy.

As per the statement by the Indian Navy, this deployment is a testament to the strong defence and maritime cooperation between India and the Maldives.

Notably, this aligns with India's "MAHASAGAR" (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) vision, thereby emphasising the collaborative efforts to ensure peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region.

As per the Indian Navy, this HADR exercise aims to enhance interoperability between the Indian Navy and the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF). It will focus on actions like Disaster Response Coordination, Search and Rescue Operations, Medical Assistance, Logistical Support, Joint Drills, Training Sessions, and community engagement following a major natural disaster. (ANI)

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