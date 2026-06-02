World News | INS Sudarshini Departs Antigua Under Lokayan 26 Expedition

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): INS Sudarshini departed Antigua on May 31 after concluding a four-day port call that marked an important milestone in India's maritime outreach and engagement with Caribbean nations under the ongoing Lokayan 26 expedition. The visit enhanced maritime cooperation between India and Antigua, as per a statement by the Ministry of Defence.

During the visit, the ship hosted several dignitaries, including Gaston Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda. The Commanding Officer also called on Brigadier Telbert Benjamin, Chief of Defence Staff of the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force (ABDF).

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Professional exchanges strengthened linkages between the two maritime forces. The ship was opened for visitors, providing them with an opportunity to experience the unique heritage and sail-training traditions of the Indian Navy, as per the statement.

The visit underscored India's commitment to fostering enduring maritime partnerships and promoting goodwill in line with the vision of MAHASAGAR and Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam- The World is One Family. The ship now proceeds to the United States to participate in the International Naval Review and SAIL 250 celebrations commemorating the 250th anniversary of American Independence.

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Earlier on April 27, the Indian Navy's Sail Training Ship INS Sudarshini concluded a landmark three-day port call at Las Palmas, Canary Islands, marking a pivotal milestone in its Lokayan-26 transoceanic expedition.

The visit to the Spanish archipelago provided an important avenue for maritime diplomacy and professional engagement. The Commanding Officer of INS Sudarshini met Rear Admiral Santiago de Colsa Trueba, Chief of Canary Islands Naval Command. The exchange highlighted the strengthening of bilateral ties and a deepening partnership between the two navies.

During the port call, the ship was open to the public and drew a large number of visitors from the local community and the Indian diaspora. Showcasing India's seafaring legacy, the vessel hosted guided tours where personnel shared invaluable experiences of ocean sailing, fostering bonds of friendship across the seas. (ANI)

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