INS Talwar Mission-Deployed in the Persian Gulf has participated in bilateral activities

Manama [Bahrain], June 30 (ANI): As part of operation Sankalp, INS Talwar Mission-Deployed in the Persian Gulf has participated in bilateral activities to enhance interoperability with multi-national forces deployed in the region.

The warship made a port call at Manama, Bahrain from June 27 to 29 this year.

During her stay in the harbour, the ship participated in bilateral meetings and activities to enhance interoperability with multi-national forces deployed in the region.

The ship's crew visited the 'Ship in a Box' facility at NSA, Bahrain for VBSS operations and USS Dextrous for an insight into the USN's MCM operations.

The Commanding Officer called on the Ambassador of India in Bahrain and briefed him on the ship's deployment and activities.

In addition to that, he also made a courtesy call on Rear Admiral Salah M Jassim, Deputy Commander RBNF and discussed ways of enhancing cooperation between the two navies and the conduct of joint training. (ANI)

