New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): The Indian Naval Ship (INS) Trikand responded to a distress call from MV Fareeda 5 on a likely piracy attempt in the Western Indian Ocean and undertook prompt action to investigate and deter it.

The Indian Navy said that timely intervention assured safety of the merchant vessel.

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In a post on X, the Indian Navy said, "Responding swiftly to a distress call from MV Fareeda 5 on a likely piracy attempt in the Western Indian Ocean on 17 June 26, mission deployed INS Trikand a frontline frigate of the Indian Navy undertook prompt action to investigate and deter the threat. Timely intervention assured safety of the merchant vessel. As a preferred security partner and first responder in the region, Indian Navy remains committed to safeguarding merchant shipping, countering piracy and ensuring safe and secure seas."

https://x.com/indiannavy/status/2067874032943509831?s=20

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Earlier on May 27, Indian Naval Ship (INS) Kolkata on Wednesday foiled a suspected piracy attempt in the vicinity of merchant vessel MV Mashallah 1 in the Western Indian Ocean.

Responding swiftly to inputs of pirate activity near merchant vessel MV Mashallah 1, INS Kolkata, mission deployed in the Western Indian Ocean (around the Gulf of Aden), undertook prompt action to investigate and deter the threat.

The investigation was conducted using the helicopter onboard INS Kolkata, as well as the boarding operations by the ship's crew. The timely intervention ensured the safety of the merchant vessel and prevented a possible piracy attack.

Following the incident, the Indian Navy reaffirmed its committment to safeguarding merchant shipping, countering piracy and ensuring safe and secure seas.

Since 2008, the Indian Navy has maintained a continuous anti-piracy deployment in the Gulf of Aden. INS Kolkata was commissioned into the Indian Navy in August 2014 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

INS Kolkata, a Guided Missile Destroyer with an array of Gunnery and Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Weapons, is the largest warship built indigenously. The ship is fitted with medium-range and short-range guns, anti-air and Surface missiles, air and surface surveillance radar, as well as bow-mounted sonar. Modern navigation and communication systems have also been installed on board the ship. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)