Dubai [UAE], February 18 (ANI/WAM): The International Property Show (IPS) has officially opened nominations for the IPS Awards 2025 as part of its 21st edition, scheduled to take place from April 14-16, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

IPS Awards aim to highlight cutting-edge real estate projects and services, celebrate industry excellence, and enhance Dubai's real estate ecosystem, driving innovation and growth in the global real estate sector.

Suhail Saleh, Director of Awards, stated, "We are pleased to announce the opening of registration for the IPS Real Estate Awards through the website https://www.ipscongress.com/awards. Our goal is to promote excellence and leadership in the real estate sector, support successful ventures, and encourage the exchange of best practices and groundbreaking innovations. This initiative will foster healthy competition and drive industry performance on both a local and global scale."

IPS Awards encourage the adoption of smart, sustainable, and innovative solutions in construction, urban planning, and real estate technology. This initiative aims to inspire developers to push creative boundaries in design and execution. Additionally, the awards foster collaboration among industry professionals, investors, and key stakeholders, enabling global knowledge-sharing and partnerships. By attracting investors and promoting high-potential projects, IPS Awards contribute to the economic growth of the real estate sector worldwide. (ANI/WAM)

