World News | Iran Announces Three-day State Funeral for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei with Processions in Several Cities

Tehran [Iran], June 3 (ANI): Iranian authorities have announced plans to conduct a three-day public funeral for former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed during the opening day of the US-Israeli war against Iran, according to reports carried by state media.

The administrative arrangements for the multi-city commemorations were outlined by Tehran Deputy Mayor Mohammad Amin Tavakoli-Zadeh. He stated that the scheduled memorial processions will take place across several prominent urban centres, including the capital, Tehran, alongside the religious hubs of Qom and Mashhad.

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Speaking through Iran's state broadcaster IRIB, Tavakoli-Zadeh detailed that the officially sanctioned itinerary would feature large-scale public processions in all three designated locations.

According to the official, the main ceremonial events in Tehran alone are anticipated to continue for at least 24 hours. Municipal authorities are currently making logistical preparations to accommodate a massive public turnout of as many as 20 million people during the events in the capital, reflecting the immense scale of the gathering anticipated by organisers.

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The formal announcement comes several months after the death of the long-standing leader. While orthodox Islamic traditions generally mandate that burial rites and final proceedings be conducted within a few days of death, Iranian officials had previously chosen to postpone the funeral indefinitely.

Khamenei was killed in a strike on his residence on February 28, and administrative authorities announced in early March that the funeral would not be held immediately because of logistical challenges associated with managing the vast crowds expected to attend.

IRNA, another Iranian state media outlet, reported that the state funeral ceremonies are tentatively scheduled to take place in mid-June, though the exact dates and specific timings have not yet been formally publicised.

Khamenei was 86 years old when he was killed at an office located within his home. His death concluded more than three decades of rule as Iran's supreme leader, a position that established him as the most powerful political and religious figure in the nation.

Reports from Tehran at the time of the incident documented diverse reactions among the local populace, with contrasting scenes of disbelief, mourning, and celebration unfolding in different parts of the city following news of his death.

Following Khamenei's death, his son, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, was officially selected as his successor. However, he has not appeared publicly since assuming the role, according to reports. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)