World News | Iran Deal to Be Signed on Sunday, Says Trump

Washington, DC [US], June 14 (ANI): US President Donald Trump said that a peace deal is due to be signed on Sunday, and it will be a wall to nuclear weapons, which would ensure that Iran doesn't have them in the future.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, said that if the deal doesn't work out, the US has an ultimate alternative.

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"Barack Hussein Obama's Deal with Iran, the JCPOA, was an easy, beautiful, smooth road to a Nuclear Weapon, which Iran would have had six years ago, and would have used long before now. My Agreement with Iran is the exact opposite, A WALL TO NO NUCLEAR WEAPON! In fact, they no longer want a Nuclear Weapon, nor will they have one, either through purchase, development, or any other form of procurement. The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL," he said.

Trump further said that the US' relationship with Iran was a much different and better one than previous administrations had.

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"Our relationship with Iran is a much different and better one than previous Administrations have had. Unlike Obama's Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in payments to them, including 1.7 Billion Dollars in green, cold cash, no money will exchange hands. At the appropriate time, when all is calm, we will go in and get the Nuclear Dust, buried deep under the powerful sunken granite mountains, thanks to our beautiful B-2 Bombers and their brilliant pilots, and downblend and destroy it, whether in Iran, or the United States," the US president said.

Trump further said that they look forward to working with the Middle East long into the future.

"We look forward to working with Iran, and the entire Middle East, long into the future. Hopefully, this process will all work out quickly, easily, and smoothly. If it doesn't, we have the ultimate alternative, hopefully never to be used again! Thank you for your attention to this matter!!! President DONALD J. TRUMP," he said.

The original JCPOA (signed by the P5+1 and the EU) was designed to limit Iran's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief--a framework Trump has systematically dismantled in favour of a new, yet-to-be-finalised agreement.

Earlier, the US CENTCOM said that they have redirected 141 commercial vessels and disabled nine to ensure compliance with the US blockade against Iran.

In a post on X, it said, "An MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter lifts off from the flight deck of USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) as the ship transits the Arabian Sea in support of the blockade against Iran. As of June 13, CENTCOM forces have redirected 141 commercial vessels and disabled 9 to ensure compliance."

https://x.com/CENTCOM/status/2065836478429606070?s=20

The UKMTO Operations Centre had previously reported that a tanker was struck by an unknown projectile in the Port Bow.

https://x.com/UK_MTO/status/2065754629246210338?s=20

CENTCOM said in the early hours of Saturday that it neutralised all the attempts made by Iran to strike commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)