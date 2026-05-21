World News | Iran Defines Boundaries of Strait of Hormuz, Mandates Coordination and Permit for Vessels

Tehran [Iran], May 21 (ANI): The newly-launched Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) defined the boundaries of the Strait of Hormuz management supervision area.

In a post on X, PGSA stated that the supervision area starts from the line connecting Kuh Mobarak in Iran and the south of Fujairah in the UAE in the east of the Strait of Hormuz, to the line connecting the end of Qeshm Island in Iran and Umm al-Qaiwain in the UAE in the west of the Strait of Hormuz.

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The management body said, "Frequencies in this range for passing through the Strait of Hormuz require coordination with the Persian Gulf Waterway Management and a permit from this entity."

https://x.com/PGSA_IRAN/status/2057188158366728296

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This comes as the deadlock over US-Iran peace talks continues with no side budging from their demands. Washington has demanded complete prohibition of Iran's nuclear programme, while Tehran continue to hold onto its energy security while demanding control of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran on Monday announced the launch of a new regulatory body aimed at managing and monitoring operations related to the strategically important waterway, the Strait of Hormuz.

The top security establishment of the Islamic Republic, the Supreme National Security Council, reposted a post on X where it stated that the official X account of the "Persian Gulf Strait Authority" (PGSA) is now operational.

The announcement signalled the formal establishment of a dedicated body overseeing developments and operations linked to the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical maritime trade routes for global oil and energy shipments.

Earlier this month, Iranian state media Press TV reported that Tehran had introduced a new mechanism for governing maritime traffic through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

As per the report, all vessels intending to transit the Strait will now receive official communication via email from an address identified as info@PGSA.ir, outlining rules and regulations for passage under the newly implemented framework.

Ships are required to comply with the instructions issued under the system and obtain a transit permit before entering the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most vital oil shipping routes, which has seen a major disruption following the conflict between US-Israeli coalition forces and Iran in the West Asia region.

The initiative has been described as a sovereign governance mechanism and is now operational, Press TV reported. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)