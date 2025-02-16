Muscat [Oman], February 16 (ANI): Iran's Foriegn Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday urged for enhanced cooperation among the regional nations around the Indian Ocean, cautioning against the threat of external global powers to "determine" their future.

Addressing the Indian Ocean Conference in Oman, Araghchi emphasised that Iran is committed to multilateralism and economic and security cooperation in the region, citing its membership in Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) and the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS).

"No country can single-handedly advance on its path to economic development. Regional cooperation is key to shared progress. Through its membership in the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) and the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), Iran emphasises its commitment to multilateralism and economic and security cooperation in the region." Iran FM said.

Araghchi then cautioned against the external geopolitical threat that can govern the region, emphasising that they cannot allow other powers to determine their future.

"Yet and still, there remains a significant challenge: certain extra-regional powers seek to exploit political, economic, and security gaps in the region, undermining natural cooperation among regional countries. We cannot allow the geopolitical rivalries of global powers to determine the future of this region. Decisions about the destiny of the Indian Ocean must be made by the countries of this region and shall serve the interests of their peoples," Aragchi said.

Iran FM noted that Maritime security is "critical" for the global economy. He assured that Iran understands its responsibility.

"Maritime security is now more critical than ever for the global economy. Alongside its economic and trade roles, the Islamic Republic of Iran also bears the responsibility of ensuring maritime security," Aragchi said.

The Eighth Indian Ocean Conference is organised by India Foundation in association with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Oman on February 16-17, 2025 in Muscat, Oman. The theme for this year of the Conference is Voyages to New Horizons of Maritime Partnership.

India External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the conference as one of the notable speakers. (ANI)

