World News | Iran, Hezbollah and Israel Must Not Continue Fighting: Macron's Closing Remarks at G7 Summit

Evian [France], June 17 (ANI): French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that Iran, Hezbollah and Israel must not resume fighting, while expressing support for the US-Iran agreement aimed at ending the conflict, as reported by CNN.

Speaking at the conclusion of the G7 Summit in Evian, Macron emphasised the importance of maintaining regional stability and preventing a return to hostilities.

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Addressing the ongoing war in Ukraine, Macron said that US President Donald Trump and other G7 leaders share the view that Russia is not currently demonstrating a genuine commitment to peace.

"President Trump, like the rest of us, has simply taken note that there is no serious will on Russia's side today for peace," Macron said as cited by CNN.

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The French President also pointed to a significant shift in Washington's approach to the Ukraine conflict, highlighting a growing willingness by the United States to coordinate closely with European partners in supporting Kyiv.

Macron said the change marked a positive development for transatlantic cooperation on Ukraine and underlined the importance of continued Western unity in the face of Russia's invasion.

He further expressed confidence in Trump's role, saying he had always trusted the US president and welcomed Washington's latest commitments.

"Today, the United States of America has made a commitment. That's very important," Macron said as per CNN.

Meanwhile, leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations on Wednesday signed a joint declaration, welcoming the peace deal between the US and Iran, and reaffirming their support for Ukraine. The G7 nations called for greater cooperation on Indo-Pacific security, energy resilience and supply chain stability at the 52nd G7 Summit in France.

In the statement on geopolitical issues, the G7 leaders pledged unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, while committing to bolster Kyiv's military and energy capabilities amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.

"We, the Leaders of the G7, stand united in our unwavering support for Ukraine in defending its freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity," the declaration stated.

The leaders announced plans to increase the delivery of air defence systems, interceptors and long-range capabilities to Ukraine, while also considering measures to expand Ukraine's domestic military production through licensing arrangements.

The declaration also committed additional support to strengthen Ukraine's energy resilience ahead of the winter season and vowed to intensify pressure on Russia's war economy through strengthened sanctions, including measures targeting the oil and gas sectors.

The G7 leaders also turned their attention to developments in West Asia, welcoming the emerging agreement between the United States and Iran.

"We welcome the announcement of a deal between the United States and Iran, secured under the strong leadership of President Trump," the declaration stated, describing it as an opportunity to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and address concerns related to its regional and ballistic activities. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)