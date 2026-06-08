World News | Iran-Israel Ceasefire Collapses on Day 100 of Conflict; Missiles Fly Alongside Diplomatic Efforts to Avert Wider War

Tehran [Iran], June 8 (ANI): The fragile ceasefire that had held between Iran and Israel since April 8 collapsed on Monday, plunging West Asia into one of its most turbulent periods of direct military confrontation on the 100th day of the ongoing conflict.

Within a span of less than 24 hours, the region witnessed missile barrages, retaliatory airstrikes, threats of further escalation, the involvement of regional proxies, and urgent diplomatic interventions by world powers seeking to prevent a border regional war.

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The day began with Iran launching a major missile barrage toward Israel, marking the first direct attack by Tehran since the cessation of hostilities on April 8. The strikes immediately triggered nationwide emergency alerts across Israel, with the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) activating air defence systems and warning citizens to remain vigilant.

In an official statement, the IDF said, "Sirens were sounded in several areas across the country following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. The IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat."

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Israeli military authorities initially reported the successful interception of two incoming missiles but cautioned that the threat was ongoing. Officials later warned that "additional barrages" had been launched toward Israeli territory, indicating that the attack was larger than first assessed.

The missile assault marked a decisive breakdown of the diplomatic restraint that had preserved the ceasefire for nearly two months and set the stage for rapid military escalation.

As tensions mounted, Iran sought to frame its actions as a response to Israeli military operations in Lebanon. The Commander of Khatam al-Anbiya accused Israel of repeatedly violating the ceasefire and committing war crimes.

"The aggressive Zionist regime, through its repeated violations of the ceasefire, has continuously escalated its acts of aggression against the oppressed people of Lebanon. These actions have been carried out with the green light and support of the criminal United States and amid the silence of international bodies. By employing prohibited weapons, including phosphorus munitions, the regime has committed war crimes," the official statement said.

Iran further claimed that Israeli military operations in Beirut's southern suburb of Dahiyeh had crossed previously established red lines. "Despite previous warnings issued by the Islamic Republic of Iran, the child-killing Zionist regime has crossed all red lines and, by intensifying its attacks in southern Lebanon, has targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut (Dahiyeh)," the statement added.

Tehran's warning culminated in an explicit threat of broader military action should Israeli operations continue.

"We had previously warned that if the crimes committed in Dahiyeh were expanded, we would strike targets within the occupied territories. The Zionist military must immediately cease its attacks against southern Lebanon and Dahiyeh. Should it expand its aggression in that area or respond to Iran's action, it will face even more forceful and regret-inducing blows. In such a case, devastating operations will be launched against the regime and its supporters," the statement said.

Israel responded within hours.

According to Iranian state media reports, powerful explosions rocked multiple Iranian cities as the Israeli Air Force launched a major strike campaign targeting strategic military infrastructure deep inside Iran.

Iran's official news agency IRNA reported at least "two powerful explosions" in Tehran, while residents in Isfahan heard "at least three blasts." The state broadcaster IRIB later reported "multiple explosions heard in Tehran, Tabriz, and Isfahan."

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) alleged that Israeli forces had employed "air-launched ballistic missiles" during the operation.

Confirming the attacks, the IDF announced that Israeli aircraft had struck military targets in western and central Iran. The Israeli Air Force later expanded on the operation, saying, "Dozens of Air Force fighter jets, guided by Military Intelligence, completed a short time ago an extensive strike against the strategic defence systems of the Iranian terror regime."

Additional Israeli military updates indicated that fighter aircraft had "attacked several targets at the petrochemical complex in Mahshahr," a key energy and industrial hub located in southwestern Iran.

Iranian authorities sought to reassure the public following the strikes. The Tehran Fire Department stated that "urban areas were not struck" and noted that explosions recorded at 4:43 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. had not impacted residential districts.

Alongside the military confrontation, intense political manoeuvring unfolded in Washington.

In a telephone interview with the Financial Times, US President Donald Trump asserted that he remained firmly in control of efforts to manage the crisis and suggested that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had limited room for independent decision-making.

"He won't have any choice. I call the shots. I call all the shots. He [Netanyahu] doesn't call the shots," Trump said.

The US President also insisted that the latest military escalation would not derail diplomatic efforts involving Tehran. "It's not going to have any impact on the deal," Trump said.

At the same time, reports emerged that Trump had privately urged Netanyahu to avoid further military retaliation. According to Axios, the US President told the Israeli leader "not to retaliate" further following the Iranian missile attacks in an effort to preserve what remained of the ceasefire framework.

However, the conflict escalated further during the day.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Aerospace Force announced the launch of a retaliatory military operation known as "Operation Nasr," targeting two of Israel's most significant military airbases.

The IRGC declared, "With trust in Almighty God, minutes ago the brave fighters of the IRGC Aerospace Force launched Operation Nasr, targeting key centres of the strategic air bases of Nevatim and Tel Nof."

Iran said the operation was conducted in retaliation for Israeli strikes against Iranian radar installations and military infrastructure.

The regional dimensions of the conflict expanded simultaneously as Yemen's Houthi movement joined the confrontation. The Houthis launched a projectile toward Israel and announced a sweeping maritime blockade in the Red Sea.

"We declare a complete and total ban on Israeli maritime navigation in the Red Sea," the group said in a statement posted on Telegram.

The declaration came amid reports of an Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns among energy markets and global shipping operators about the potential disruption of critical trade routes through which a significant portion of the world's oil supplies pass.

As military activity intensified, international leaders renewed calls for restraint and diplomacy. UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper warned that the latest escalation threatened both regional stability and global commerce.

In a post on X, she said, "The resumption of conflict between Iran and Israel is in no one's interest. Both sides must show restraint and de-escalate immediately. Negotiations must continue towards the lasting settlement that we all need, for peace and stability in the region, and for the full restoration of global trade."

In Tehran, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei expressed concern that the military exchanges were undermining already fragile diplomatic contacts between Iran and the United States.

"These events will fuel the chaotic situation in the diplomatic process," Baghaei said. He added, "These events are intensifying suspicions. We were already exchanging messages with the United States in an atmosphere of very intense suspicion."

India also reacted to the sharp deterioration in the security situation. In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed concern over the renewed fighting and emphasised the humanitarian and economic consequences of the conflict.

"India deeply regrets the renewed attacks in West Asia. These developments are a matter of utmost concern to the international community. This conflict has now lasted over 100 days and has already caused immense human suffering. It has also had a debilitating impact on the global economy and energy supplies. We call on all parties to immediately de-escalate tensions, ensure that civilians are not harmed and conclude ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region," the statement said.

As the day progressed, diplomatic efforts to restore calm intensified with Trump signalling that negotiations aimed at ending the latest round of hostilities were nearing a critical stage. US President Donald Trump said both Iran and Israel were looking to implement an immediate ceasefire following the escalation.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated, "Both sides, Israel and Iran, are looking to do an immediate ceasefire! Final negotiations on 'Peace' are proceeding, subject to ignorance or stupidity getting in its way."

The US President also indicated that Washington would maintain pressure on Tehran until a 'Final Deal" was reached.

"The blockade will remain in place, and in full force and effect, until a 'Final Deal' is reached. Things should move quickly," he added.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also urged restraint, warning that the latest escalation highlighted the dangers posed by the collapse of a fragile ceasefire.

In a post on X, Sharif said, "As we work earnestly and painstakingly, together with our brothers and partners, to find a peaceful diplomatic solution to the conflict, and especially when the final objective is just about to be achieved, we sincerely urge all sides to exercise restraint."

Meanwhile, signs of de-escalation emerged from both sides. According to Tasnim News Agency, Iran announced it was suspending its military operation against Israel, while cautioning that the pause remained conditional and that military action could resume should Israel continue strikes in southern Lebanon.

CNN, citing two Israeli sources, reported that Israel had agreed to a request from the Trump administration to halt strikes on Iran. One of the sources described the situation as "very fragile", noting Iran's warning that it could resume attacks if Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon continued.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Pezeshkian asserted that Tehran remains committed to both defending its national interests and pursuing diplomatic engagement, emphasising that the country will not back down in the face of threats while also keeping the door open to negotiations.

In a post on X, the Iranian president stressed that military preparedness and diplomacy are complementary pillars of national strength, rejecting suggestions that Tehran has chosen one path over the other. He said, "Diplomacy and defence are the two wings of national power; we have neither abandoned the field nor the negotiating table."

By the end of the day, despite intense military exchanges, diplomatic channels remained active as international efforts continued to prevent the conflict from expanding into a broader regional war. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)