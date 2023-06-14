Mexico City, Jun 14 (AP) In his first visit to Latin America, Iran's hardline president met Tuesday with his Nicaraguan counterpart and railed against a theme both leaders have in common: US sanctions.

President Ebrahim Raisi's visit to Nicaragua is his second stop, after Venezuela. He is also scheduled to visit Cuba, Iran's other ally in the region.

Also Read | Most Subscribed YouTube Channels in the World: India’s T-Series Has Highest Number of Subscribers, Check Where YouTubers MrBeast and PewDiePie Stand on the List.

Raisi spoke at a joint appearance in Managua with Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega.

“The United States wanted to paralyse our people with threats and sanctions, but it hasn't been able to do it,” Raisi said.

Also Read | Nigeria Boat Capsize Tragedy: Overcrowded Ship Returning From Wedding Capsizes in Niger River in Pategi, 103 Guests Dead.

Many top figures in Ortega's government also face U.S. sanctions for crushing dissent and imprisoning or exiling opponents.

On Monday , Raisi visited President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela, which is also under U.S. economic sanctions.

His tour of allied nations in Latin America comes amid rising tensions with the administration of President Joe Biden.

The U.S. has accused Iran of providing Russia with materials to build a drone manufacturing plant east of Moscow, while the Kremlin seeks to ensure a steady supply of weapons for its invasion of Ukraine. U.S. intelligence officials believe the plant in Russia could start operations early next year, but Iran has said it supplied drones to Russia before the start of the war. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)