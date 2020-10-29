Tehran [Iran], October 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran announced on Wednesday its highest daily figure of deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic so far, after 415 people died in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, Iraq's tally rose to 463,951.

According to the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education's website, 6,824 new infections were confirmed overnight, which takes the total number of cases to 588,648.

After the death of 415 people in the past 24 hours, the epidemic has claimed 33,714 lives in Iran so far.

The ministry said that 467,917 patients have so far recovered or been released from hospitals in the country.

Speaker of Iran's Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf announced on Wednesday that he has been infected with COVID-19.

"One of my office colleagues got the coronavirus, and at midnight, my own test result was positive for the coronavirus," Qalibaf wrote in a message on Twitter. The speaker and also former Tehran's mayor further noted that he is currently in quarantine, but will continue working.

The Iraqi Health Ministry reported 4,043 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of nationwide infections to 463,951.

The ministry also reported 46 new deaths and 2,929 more recovered cases in the country, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 10,770 and the total recoveries to 391,010.

A total of 2,814,495 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February, with 19,721 done during the day, according to the statement.Iraqi President Barham Salih said that the world is facing the coronavirus pandemic, which calls for "global cooperation" to confront the disease and its consequences on the health and economic levels.

"The world desperately needs awareness and adherence to health and safety recommendations. We call for cooperation and concerted efforts when crises and tribulations intensify," Salih told the Iraqi people in a televised speech.Turkey reported 2,305 new COVID-19 patients, raising the tally of confirmed cases in the country to 368,513.

In addition, 77 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 10,027, while 1,662 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 319,181, according to the Health Ministry.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca urged citizens to significantly reduce mobility and adopt a remote working method in Turkey's biggest city Istanbul over the rising number of the COVID-19 cases.Koca said at a press conference after the Coronavirus Scientific Advisory Committee meeting in Istanbul that the residents have to lessen contact with others to one third.

The minister also asked employers to urgently adopt remote working or switch to flexible working hours to reduce the risk of contamination of the coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia's total COVID-19 cases rose by 416 to 346,047 while the death toll climbed by 19 to 5,348, the Saudi Health Ministry said. The tally of recoveries in the kingdom rose to 332,550.

Israel recorded 693 new COVID-19 cases and one more fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 312,417 and the death toll to 2,484. The total number of recoveries in Israel rose to 297,881.

Morocco announced 3,985 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the North African country since March 2 to 207,718.

The number of recoveries from the coronavirus in Morocco increased to 171,591 after 2,885 more were added, while the death toll rose by 61 to 3,506, the ministry of health said in a statement.

The COVID-19 fatality rate in Morocco stands at 1.7 percent while the recovery rate is 82.6 percent.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) confirmed 1,400 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths, taking the tally of infections in the country to 129,024 and the death toll to 485.

A total of 1,708 new recoveries were registered, raising the tally of recoveries in the UAE to 122,458.

The Qatari health ministry announced 250 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 131,939.

Meanwhile, 267 more recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 128,884, while the fatalities remained 230 as no new deaths were reported, according to a ministry statement.

Kuwait reported 814 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 123,906 and the death toll to 763 in the country.

The Kuwaiti health ministry also announced the recovery of 807 more patients, taking the total recoveries in the country to 114,923.

The Palestinian health ministry said that it recorded eight deaths from the virus, 450 new COVID-19 infections, and 612 recoveries in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem.

It has recorded 63,614 cases in the Palestinian territories, including 537 deaths, 56,323 recovered and 6,754 active cases receiving medical care.

The Tunisian health authorities said that, from Oct. 25 to 26, 2,125 people are tested positive with COVID-19, raising the tally of infections to 54,278 in the North African country. The death toll from the virus rose by 52 to 1,153. (ANI/Xinhua)

