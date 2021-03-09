New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): Iran on Monday strongly repudiated what it said were unsubstantiated allegations about the involvement of Iranian entities in the January 29 blast outside the Israeli embassy in New Delhi, stating that it sees such remarks as steps towards "realizing the sinister intentions of the enemies of Iran- India relations".

The statement issued by the Iranian embassy follows after it was reported that India's central counterterrorism agencies have concluded that the Iranian Quds force was behind the improvised explosive device (IED) explosion outside the Israeli embassy.

The statement said the blast on January 29 here in the national capital has led to an "unfair onslaught and unsubstantiated defamatory accusations" against Iran.

A low-intensity explosion took place near the Israel Embassy on January 29. Investigators recovered an envelope with text written on it related to Israel Embassy officials from the blast site.

"While respecting the honourable government and authorities of India in their endeavour to thoroughly investigate and probe into the above-mentioned incident in order to identify the orchestrators of such actions and to bring them to justice, this embassy strongly repudiates any unsubstantiated allegations or irresponsible comments in this regard and considers them as steps towards realizing the sinister intentions of the enemies of Iran- India relations," the statement read.

"The culture, civilization, history and also the national and religious beliefs of the government and people of I. R. Iran would never allow conduct of any actions which are inhumane, terrorist, barbaric and in contravention with human and divine values and which are done in order to cause fear and destruction to the lives of innocent people and even animals and plants," the embassy said.

The Iranian embassy statement said it expects all "the media and commentators not to fall into the traps and thereby unknowingly enforce the scenarios conspired by third parties whose intention and interest is nothing but to deteriorate the growing Iran -India relations".

"The government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran, as flag bearers of peace and security in the world, have been on the forefront of fighting against terrorism, warmongering and violence globally and have been themselves victim to terrorism waged by some terrorist governments and their agents," the statement read. (ANI)

