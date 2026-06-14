World News | Iran, Russia Discuss Ways to Boost Agricultural Cooperation at BRICS Meet in Indore

Iran and Russia discuss ways to boost agricultural cooperation at BRICS meet in Indore (Photo/X@Iran_in_India)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): Iran and Russia discussed ways to strengthen their agricultural cooperation during a meeting held on the sidelines of the BRICS Agriculture Ministers' Meeting in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The Embassy of Iran in India said Iranian Agriculture Minister Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh met his Russian counterpart and reviewed the current status of bilateral cooperation in the agriculture sector.

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In a post on X, the official Account of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India shared, "Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh, Minister of Agriculture Jihad of the Islamic Republic of Iran, met and held talks with the Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation on the sidelines of the BRICS Agriculture Ministers' Meeting in Indore, India."

https://x.com/Iran_in_India/status/2065699632274186384/photo/1

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The two sides discussed expanding ties in areas such as agricultural trade, food security, investment, and the exchange of modern technologies and technical knowledge.

They also emphasised strengthening cooperation within the BRICS framework and improving coordination on issues of mutual interest in the agriculture sector.

"During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the current state of agricultural cooperation between Iran and Russia and exchanged views on ways to further expand bilateral relations in areas including agricultural trade, food security, investment, and the exchange of technical knowledge and modern technologies. They also underscored the importance of strengthening cooperation within the BRICS framework and enhancing coordination on issues of mutual interest in the agricultural sector," the post read.

The BRICS Agriculture Ministers' meeting held in Indore concluded on Friday with the unanimous adoption of the 'Indore Declaration', marking a significant milestone in global agricultural cooperation.

The declaration outlines several landmark decisions aimed at strengthening food security, farmer welfare, climate-resilient agriculture, agricultural trade and digital agriculture.

Addressing a press conference, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that at a time of global crises and uncertainties, the BRICS meeting had sent a strong message of hope, trust and collective responsibility to the world.

Interacting with the media in the presence of Union Ministers Ramnath Thakur and Bhagirath Choudhary, along with senior officials, Chouhan said that both the Senior Officials' Meeting and the Ministerial Meeting of the BRICS Agriculture Working Group concluded successfully. (ANI)

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