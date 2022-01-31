Tehran [Iran], January 31 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's delegation to the Vienna talks on the restoration of the 2015 nuclear deal has "creatively and innovatively submitted its ideas in writing," and is awaiting the US response in lifting sanctions.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh made the remarks at a weekly press conference, saying if the other side gives a "correct response" to Iran's "natural rights and legitimate demands" after the delegations' return to Vienna, diplomats in Vienna can "reach a reliable and lasting agreement and there will be no need for artificial deadlines," according to official news agency IRNA.

Also Read | Pakistan Media Freedom Report: Press Freedom Deteriorated in 2021 Compared to Previous Two Years in the Country.

Iran is waiting for the United States to inform the other parties of the political decisions made in Washington, he said, noting that there are a number of unresolved issues in the area of removing the sanctions, which are in need of the Western side's decision.

Commenting on the latest pause in the Vienna talks, he said despite the breaks, the negotiations over the past three weeks have made significant progress in the four areas of sanctions removal, nuclear commitments, verification and giving guarantees.

Also Read | Indian Descent Man Sentenced for 15 Months in Prison by Minneapolis Court for Sexually Abusing 16-Year-Old Boy on Plane.

He recommended the United States, in particular, focus on responding to Iran's legitimate demands and refrain from asking for anything beyond the scopes of the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The spokesman emphasized that the Islamic republic will not accept anything less than the JCPOA.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 between Iran and major countries. However, former US President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the agreement in May 2018 and reimposed unilateral sanctions on Tehran, which prompted the latter to breach the deal's restrictions one year later and advance its nuclear programs it had put a halt to.

Since April 2021, several rounds of talks have been held between Iran and other remaining parties to revive the deal. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)