Muscat, Apr 12 (AP) Iran and the United States have begun negotiations in Oman over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear programme.

Esmail Baghaei, a spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry, made the announcement on the social platform.

“These talks will be a held at a location planned by the Omani hosts with representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States seated in separate rooms,” Baghaei said. (AP)

