Dubai, Jun 23 (AP) Iran said its missile attack on Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar matched the number of bombs dropped by the United States on Iranian nuclear sites this weekend, signalling Iran's likely desire to deescalate.

Iran made the announcement Monday night in a statement from its Supreme National Security Council after the attack, which Qatar said caused no injuries.

Also Read | Israel-Iran Conflict: Iran Says It Attacked American Forces Stationed at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar (Watch Video).

Iran also said it targeted the base because it was outside of populated areas. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)