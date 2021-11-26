Tehran [Iran], November 26 (ANI/Sputnik): Despite the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, Tehran will be seriously involved in the Vienna negotiations over the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program on November 29, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Friday.

The minister had a phone call with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Friday. The statemen discussed the forthcoming negotiations on the JCPOA revival and lifting US sanctions against Iran in Vienna.

"Despite a breach of the agreement between the United States of America and three European states on the JCPOA, we will seriously and with a good faith participate in the Vienna negotiations and we want a good and verifiable agreement," the Iranian Foreign Ministry quoted Amir-Abdollahian.

The minister emphasized that it was possible to reach a solid agreement very soon if other parties return to their full commitments and lift sanctions against Iran.

The United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, France and Iran signed the JCPOA in 2015. The nuclear deal was a guarantee that Tehran will not develop nuclear weapons by restricting the Iranian nuclear program. In exchange, parties to the agreement offered to lift sanctions against Iran. In 2018, the US withdrew from the agreement, provoking Iran to gradually draw back from commitments on the limitations of the nuclear program.

The sixth round of negotiations on the JCPOA was finished in Vienna in June. The seventh round will begin on November 29. Permanent Representative of Russia to the International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said the deal is almost sealed and only political issues regarding the US commitment to the deal were to be discussed. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in October that the US was ready to conduct faithful negotiations with Iran on the nuclear deal. (ANI/Sputnik)

