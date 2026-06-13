World News | Iran Warns Final Agreement Will Not Be Signed if Terms Are Not Met; Says Deal May Be Signed Remotely

Tehran [Iran], June 13 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday (local time) said that nuclear talks with the United States will not proceed unless an interim agreement is implemented, adding that the final deal will not be signed if its provisions are not met.

Speaking to Iran's state broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Araghchi said that after an initial agreement, the United States would be given 60 days to fulfil its commitments, warning that the situation could revert if obligations are not met.

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"If the provisions of the memorandum of understanding are not met, the final agreement will not be signed," IRIB quoted the Iranian Foreign Minister as saying.

Araghchi also said the decision on the text would be taken collectively within Iran's Supreme National Security Council and added that the agreement, if approved, would be signed remotely.

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"After signing the initial agreement, we give the US 60 days to fulfil its duties. During this time, we may reach an understanding or extend the ceasefire; it is also possible that after 60 days, we will return to the previous situation. There are supporters and opponents of the text within Iran's SNSC, but a collective decision will be made. For now, we must wait. If approved, the agreement will be signed remotely," he added.

He also cautioned that Iran expects implementation challenges, alleging that US officials may not fully adhere to the deal.

"Breaking promises is in the nature of US statesmen; we must expect major obstacles in implementing the agreement. We aren't dealing with people fully committed to the deal, so Iran will block any loopholes for their non-compliance," he told Iran's state broadcaster.

"We do NOT rely on the Security Council, the United Nations, or trans-regional coalitions to guarantee our security. Our reliance is only on God, our people, and our own armed forces," he told IRIB. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)