Tehran [Iran], May 15 (ANI): Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday called for an inclusive government in Afghanistan, saying the administration in Kabul has to represent all groups and political factions.

"Afghan people must have an inclusive government to cover all political groups and ethnicities as well as a government that can provide a lasting security across the country," said Ebrahim Raisi, as Khaama Press reported.

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani was also present at the joint press conference, where Raisi stressed on the importance of stable security in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Sayed Harron Hashimi, a political expert also said that forming an inclusive government is an important factor in stabilizing security and the economy in Afghanistan.

Several Afghan experts said the establishment of an inclusive government could be a pathway to ending challenges that currently exist in Afghanistan.

The international community has spelt out at least four conditions before recognizing the Taliban government: forming an inclusive government, respect for the rights of women and girls and other minorities, as well as that Afghanistan not becoming a haven for insurgent groups.

This comes at a time when Afghanistan is facing a dire situation as a result of the takeover by the Taliban in August 2021. The Taliban's swift rise to power resulted in economic disorder and food shortages that pushed the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis.

While world leaders, including international allies, insist on forming an inclusive government in Afghanistan is key to formal recognition of the current government, the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly defied the odds, Khaama Press stated in a report. (ANI)

