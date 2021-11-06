Tehran [Iran], November 6 (ANI/Xinhua): One Iranian soldier was killed on Friday in Iran's northwestern West Azerbaijan province during a border patrol, a semi-official website reported on Saturday.

Conscript serviceman Reza Hedayati was hit by bullet fire on Friday morning around Mount Bolfat, an area "used as a transit point by terrorists," Jame Jam Online which affiliated with state TV wrote.

Hedayati was transferred to a medical centre, and died of severe injuries, the outlet added.

Clashes between Iranian security forces and unidentified gunmen have been frequent for years in Iran's western border areas. (ANI/Xinhua)

