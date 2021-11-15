Kabul [Afghanistan], November 15 (ANI): Iranian special representative for Afghanistan, Hassan Kazemi Qomi, arrived in Kabul on Monday to hold meetings with officials of the interim Afghan government appointed by the Taliban, Afghan media reported.

According to the Khaama Press media outlet, the agenda of talks between the Iranian envoy and Taliban officials include trade, the formation of an inclusive cabinet, and refugees.

Iran Kabul-based embassy said that Qomi will discuss regional issues, immigrants, humanitarian aid, the formation of an inclusive government, and economic issues.

Iran has always been concerned about the interim setup established by the Taliban and has been proposing an all-inclusive government in Afghanistan that includes all ethnopolitical parties, according to the media outlet.

Earlier, the country's foreign ministry had said that the recognition of the Taliban is not their position now and had added that the Taliban must address the international community's demands in order to be recognized. (ANI)

