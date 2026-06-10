World News | Iran's FM Araghchi Discusses US Strikes with Saudi, Turkish Counterparts

Tehran [Iran], June 10 (ANI): Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held separate telephonic conversations overnight with his counterparts in Saudi Arabia and Turkiye to review intensifying geopolitical friction, it was reported by the country's IRNA news agency.

The diplomatic dialogues focused primarily on a thorough assessment of the latest regional developments following the US attacks on areas in southern Iran, according to the report.

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During these high-level exchanges, the US military aggression and the violation of Iran's national sovereignty and territorial integrity were strongly condemned by Araghchi.

The Iranian Foreign Minister further utilised the platform to signal Tehran's unwavering position on armed pushback.

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The inherent right of Iran's legitimate self-defence and the launch of retaliatory responses by Iran's armed forces against aggressors were explicitly emphasised by Araghchi during the deliberations, it was further reported by the news agency.

Providing immediate context to these diplomatic warnings, a significant geographical expansion of the ongoing West Asian conflict unfolded simultaneously on the ground as Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a drone attack against the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, according to Tasnim News Agency.

Detailing the overnight operation, the Iranian broadcaster stated, "IRGC Navy forces launched a drone attack at 2:30 a.m. against the U.S. Fifth Fleet in Bahrain," citing an IRGC statement which warned that should what it described as US "aggression" continue, it would face consequences of greater severity.

This cross-border escalation followed a series of direct hits on Iranian soil, with the paramilitary force outlining its version of the material impact in southern Iran to substantiate its claims of American hostility.

"The warmongering US regime attacked several points in Jask, Sirik and Qeshm early this morning under false pretexts, damaging a telecommunications mast in Sirik and destroying two water tanks in the city," the IRGC said, as quoted by Iranian media, adding that clashes were continuing.

The drone strike on Bahrain came mere hours after US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that American Air Force and Navy fighter jets had struck Iranian air defence installations, ground control stations, and surveillance radar sites near the strategic Strait of Hormuz using precision munitions.

Detailing the objective behind the heavy aerial campaign, CENTCOM described the operation as "a proportional response to recent attacks on U.S. forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters," asserting that US forces "remain vigilant and postured to defend against unjustified Iranian aggression."

The high-stakes American strikes were themselves triggered by a maritime flashpoint on Monday, when Iran downed a US Army AH-64 Apache helicopter near the coast of Oman. Providing an update on the personnel involved, CENTCOM stated that both crew members were successfully rescued and are currently in a stable condition.

Prior to these heavy aerial exchanges, Araghchi had explicitly warned Washington that Tehran's armed forces would leave "no attack or threat unanswered", writing in a post on X: "Leave our region if you want to be safe."

The hostile incursion marks the very first time in the current round of military exchanges that the IRGC has directly targeted the command base in Manama, which oversees American naval operations across the Middle East, including the Persian Gulf, Red Sea, and Arabian Sea.

The direct military confrontation between the two adversaries has been ongoing since late February 2026, when the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran under Operation Epic Fury. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)