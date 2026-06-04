World News | Iran's IRGC Claims Damage at Kuwait Airport Caused by US Patriot Missile System Error

Tehran [Iran], June 4 (ANI): Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has dismissed claims linking it to the destruction at Kuwait International Airport, asserting that the damage resulted from a technical glitch in the American-manufactured Patriot missile defence system rather than an Iranian assault, Iranian state media reported.

The denial from Tehran followed a strong condemnation by former Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani. He fiercely criticised Iran's military actions against Gulf nations, terming Tehran's persistent strikes on neighbouring states as "astonishing" and "unjustifiable" amid intensifying regional friction.

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In a post on social media platform X on Wednesday, Al Thani questioned the underlying logic of Iran's recent offensives against Bahrain and Kuwait. He further indicated that there are valid reasons to investigate whether these military operations were orchestrated well in advance.

While reaffirming Qatar's desire to preserve constructive diplomatic ties with Iran, the former Prime Minister made it clear that Doha would refuse to be "blackmailed" by Tehran.

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Al Thani additionally urged Gulf cooperative partners to forge a unified front against Iranian actions. He maintained that a cohesive regional stance would signal that hostilities directed at Gulf nations would fail to weaken their collective resolve.

Conversely, Iran has continuously justified its armed incursions into Gulf countries, framing them as direct counter-actions against states that permit the United States to conduct military strikes on Iranian assets from their soil.

Gulf administrations have rejected these allegations. They counter that Tehran is executing these manoeuvres to intimidate regional capitals into coaxing US President Donald Trump to halt the ongoing hostilities.

Al Thani's rebuke coincided with official reports from Kuwait detailing casualties and severe infrastructure devastation at Kuwait International Airport following an Iranian raid. This marks the first fatal cross-border event in the Gulf since the implementation of a ceasefire on April 8.

According to Kuwaiti officials, the strike claimed the life of one individual and left 63 others wounded. The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry also noted that Iranian projectiles struck sovereign territory and caused damage to diplomatic facilities, though the specific embassies involved were not disclosed.

In New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the deceased individual was an Indian national. Firmly censuring the military action, the ministry issued a statement saying, "We again call on all parties to cease such attacks" on civilian infrastructure.

Providing technical details of the raid, Kuwaiti Defence Ministry spokesman Saud Abdulaziz Al-Atwan stated that 30 ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles were deployed during a "heinous Iranian aggression" that ultimately caused "significant material damage to the building".

Kuwait's official news agency reported that aviation management suspended all airport activities and rerouted inbound traffic after "Terminal One came under Iranian attacks causing casualties and damage".

While airfield operations were gradually restored in phases, flag carrier Kuwait Airways eventually re-established its full flight schedule. The transport hub had only just returned to regular scheduling on June 1, following multiple strikes earlier in the war.

This fresh flare-up places immense pressure on the fragile truce, which had largely held firm despite minor, isolated breaches. The ceasefire originally concluded over a month of heavy combat initiated by American and Israeli strikes on Iran, which prompted Tehran to fire thousands of rockets and drones at Gulf targets.

Iran had earlier blamed Kuwait and Bahrain for facilitating American military movements directed at an Iranian oil vessel and Qeshm Island.

Elaborating on the retaliation via its official Telegram channel, the IRGC stated: "In response to this aggression, the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, which hosts helicopters, as well as the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, were targeted with missiles and drones by the Guards' forces."

While the paramilitary command listed the Ali Al Salem facility and the American naval station in Bahrain as the designated targets, the dispatch omitted any mention of the civilian airport in Kuwait.

Simultaneously, the US military announced that its forces had "successfully defeated" a series of Iranian missile and drone salvos aimed at Kuwaiti and Bahraini territories before executing counter-strikes on Qeshm Island.

Detailing the aerial engagement, US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated: "Two Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait fell short or broke apart en route, and three missiles launched at Bahrain were immediately intercepted by US and Bahrain air defence forces."

In a later update published on X, CENTCOM asserted: "All Iranian attacks on American forces failed."

Separately, Bahraini state authorities confirmed that their domestic air defence networks successfully neutralised three incoming missiles, along with several drones deployed by Iranian forces. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)