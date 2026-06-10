World News | Iran's IRGC Drones Strike US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain; Nation-wide Air Raid Sirens Sounded

Tehran [Iran], June 10 (ANI): Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday claimed responsibility for a drone strike targeting a US naval facility in Bahrain.

The development marks a sharp escalation in tensions between Tehran and Washington following recent military exchanges in the Persian Gulf.

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In an official statement carried by Iranian media, the IRGC announced that its naval forces launched a drone attack on the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain at approximately 2:30 a.m. local time.

According to the Guards, the strike came in response to what they described as US attacks on several locations in southern Iran earlier in the day.

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The IRGC statement noted, "The warmongering US regime attacked several points in Jask, Sirik, and Qeshm early this morning under false pretexts, damaging a telecommunications mast in Sirik and destroying two water tanks in the city."

The statement further warned of escalated measures, adding, "In response to the enemy's vicious move, the IRGC naval fighters launched a drone strike on the Bahraini Fifth Navy at 2:30 a.m."

Shortly after Iran's announcement, Bahrain's Interior Ministry confirmed that air raid sirens had been activated across the country.

In a post on social media platform X, the ministry stated, "The siren has been sounded. Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place."

The alert was issued amid growing concerns that the direct confrontation between Iran and the US could spread across the wider Gulf region, which hosts several American military installations.

The latest developments follow rapidly escalating hostilities between Iran and the US triggered by the downing of a US Army Apache helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz.

On Tuesday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that American forces had initiated what it described as "self-defence strikes" against Iran.

In a statement posted on X, CENTCOM stated, "US Central Command forces began launching self-defence strikes against Iran at 5 p.m. ET today at the Commander in Chief's direction, in response to yesterday's downing of a US Army Apache helicopter," characterising the operation as a "proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression."

US President Donald Trump had earlier confirmed that an Iranian strike had brought down an Apache helicopter conducting patrol operations over the Strait of Hormuz.

President Trump noted that both pilots survived the incident without injuries.

Writing on Truth Social, President Trump stated, "I have just been informed by our Great Military that last night the Iranians shot down one of our highly sophisticated Apache helicopters while patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz."

President Trump added, "There were two pilots involved, both are safe and uninjured. Nevertheless, the United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack."

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned Washington against maintaining its military footprint in the Gulf region, asserting that Iran would retaliate against any perceived threats.

In a post on X, Foreign Minister Araghchi stated, "Despite its defeats on the battlefield, the US opted to test our determination."

The Iranian Foreign Minister further warned, "Our Powerful Armed Forces will leave no attack or threat unanswered. Leave our region if you want to be safe. History of the Persian Gulf has many chapters on the dire fates of intruding outsiders."

The direct confrontation unfolds against the backdrop of an intensifying regional conflict involving Iran and Israel, which has recently included strikes on Iranian infrastructure and reported attacks on Israeli military facilities. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)