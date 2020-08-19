Baghdad [Iraq], Aug 19 (ANI/Sputnik): Iraqi medics have registered a record rise in the number of daily registered cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) - 4,576, and the confirmed case tally has topped 184,000, the country's Health Ministry said.

"The Health Ministry registered 2,895 cases of recovery today, 4,576 new cases of infection and 82 deaths," the ministry said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Also Read | Vande Bharat Mission: Air India Flights to and From Hong Kong Banned Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

The previous record for the daily increase in the number of cases was set on August 16, when Health Ministry laboratories received 4,348 positive test results for the coronavirus.

Since the start of the epidemic, COVID-19 has been confirmed in 184,709 people. More than 131,000 patients have recovered, 6,036 have died.

Also Read | Pioneer is The Secret Service Code Name of Kamala Harris; Here’s List of Interesting Code Names Picked by Former US Presidents, Their Wives And Prominent Candidates.

According to the ministry, more than 500 people are in the country's intensive care units.

Amid the growing rate of the disease spread, the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety of Iraq decided on Saturday not to lift the limited curfew, which is in force from 10:00 p.m. to 05:00 a.m. local time. In addition, transport links between the provinces have been suspended, except in cases of emergency.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 771,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 21.7 million. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)