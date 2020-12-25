Baghdad [Iraq], December 25 (ANI/Xinhua): The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported on Thursday 1,127 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total nationwide number to 588,803.

The ministry reported in a statement seven new deaths, the lowest since late May, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 12,744, and 1,549 more recovered cases, bringing the total recoveries to 527,341.

A total of 4,294,885 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February, with 37,231 done during the day, according to the statement.

The latest ministry's figures came two days after the Iraqi authorities imposed new restrictive measures to protect the Iraqi people from a new strain of coronavirus that was recently found in many countries and is characterized by faster transmission.

The Iraqi authorities have decided to ban travel to Britain, South Africa, Australia, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Iran, Japan, and any other country the Ministry of Health would recommend.

The authorities also banned the entry of travellers from these countries, except for Iraqi citizens who must be quarantined for 14 days until a PCR test proves they are not infected with the virus. (ANI/Xinhua)

