Baghdad [Iraq], March 29 (ANI/Xinhua): The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported on Sunday 5,271 new coronavirus cases, raising the total nationwide infections to 832,428.

The ministry also reported 35 new fatalities, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 14,212, while the total recoveries in Iraq climbed by 4,820 to 745,935.

A total of 7,908,378 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February 2020, with 37,273 done during the day, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, a member of the parliamentary committee, Salman Hassan, said in a press release that "the recent increase in the daily infection rate is a serious matter and a source of concern for the Ministry of Health and the country's authorities."

Hassan stressed that adherence to health-protective measures and vaccination is the best way to prevent the spread of the pandemic in Iraq. (ANI/Xinhua)

