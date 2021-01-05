Baghdad [Iraq], January 5 (ANI/Xinhua): The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday 757 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total nationwide infections to 599,126.

It reported in statement 12 new deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 12,856, and 1,928 more recovered cases, bringing the total recoveries to 547,457.

A total of 4,708,871 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease last February, with 31,082 done during the day, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, Riyadh Abdul-Amir, head of the ministry's Public Health Department, said in a press release that the ministry had not reported any infection with the new strain of coronavirus so far, despite its spread in many European and neighboring countries.

Iraq has taken a series of measures to contain the pandemic since the first coronavirus case appeared in the country.

China has been helping Iraq fight the COVID-19 pandemic. A Chinese team of seven medical experts spent 50 days in Iraq from March 7 to April 26 in 2020 to help contain the disease, during which they helped build a PCR lab and install an advanced CT scanner in Baghdad.

China has also sent three batches of medical aid to Iraq. (ANI/Xinhua)

