Baghdad [Iraq], March 27 (ANI/Xinhua): The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported on Friday 6,490 new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of nationwide infections to 822,095.

The ministry also said that 29 new deaths were recorded, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 14,157, while the total recoveries in Iraq climbed by 4,495 to 736,747.

A total of 7,835,444 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February 2020, with 41,790 done during the day, according to the statement.

Ruba Falah, head of the ministry's media office, told the official Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the continuous increase in daily infections with the COVID-19 virus prompted the ministry to consider recommending strict restrictions if citizens continue to ignore health-protective measures.

Falah also called on citizens to speed up registration on the online platform established by the ministry earlier this month to organize the vaccination process.

Iraq has taken a series of measures to curb the recent rise in infections after the health ministry announced on Feb. 15 the detection of a new strain characterized by faster transmission and a higher level of severity. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)