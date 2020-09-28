Baghdad, Sep 28 (AP) Three Iraqi civilians were killed and two severely wounded Monday after a katyusha rocket hit near the vicinity of Baghdad airport, two Iraqi security officials said.

The rocket targeted the international airport but struck a residential home close by, two security officials said. They requested anonymity in line with regulations.

Also Read | FAQs on US Presidential Elections 2020: ‘How to I Register to Vote?’ And Other Trending Questions Answered.

The attacks have become a frequent occurrence, often targeting the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, within the heavily fortified Green Zone, and U.S. troops present in Iraqi bases as well as the Baghdad airport. Roadside bombs have also frequently targeted convoys carrying equipment destined for U.S.-led coalition forces.

Monday's attack was the first time in months the attacks caused civilian casualties.

Also Read | Shehbaz Sharif Arrested, Asif Ali Zardari Indicted: Pakistan’s Opposition Faces Heat Amid Bid to Oust Imran Khan Govt.

The frequency of the rockets have strained Iraq-U.S. relations, prompting the Trump administration last week to threaten to close its diplomatic mission in Baghdad if Shiite militia groups, believed to be orchestrating them are not reigned in. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)