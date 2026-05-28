World News | IRGC Targets American Base Following Attack Near Bandar Abbas Airport: Iranian Media

Tehran [Iran], May 28 (ANI): Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched early-morning strikes at an American base after aerial projectiles hit the outskirts of Bandar Abbas Airport, Tasnim News Agency reported on Thursday.

As per the Iranian outlet, IRGC said in a statement, "Following the pre-dawn aggression today by the invading American army against a point on the outskirts of Bandar Abbas Airport using aerial projectiles, the American airbase, as the origin of the aggression, was targeted at 4:50 a.m."

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It however did not share the name or provide specific details of the attack.

The latest round of attacks between the US and Iran comes after Iranian media on Thursday reported an exchange of fire between Iranian and US forces near the Strait of Hormuz, with Tehran saying its naval forces confronted vessels attempting to cross the strategic waterway without coordination.

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Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency, citing an "informed military source", reported that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) navy fired on a US tanker that had "tried to pass through the Strait of Hormuz by turning off its radar system."

Tasnim further reported that US forces responded by firing "at a scorched area around Bandar Abbas."

"The sound of the explosions was related to this incident" and "did not cause any casualties or property damage", Tasnim added in its news report.

In another news report, Tasnim said that Iranian naval forces confronted four vessels attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz and enter the Gulf "without coordinating with Iranian authorities".

Citing an informed military official, the agency said the vessels were initially issued warnings by Iranian naval forces. After the ships allegedly ignored the notice, warning shots were fired, forcing them to turn back.

Meanwhile, CBS News reported that the US military carried out another round of strikes on Iran on Wednesday (local time), citing a US official who described the action as "defensive" and aimed at preserving a fragile ceasefire between Washington and Tehran.

According to CBS News, the official said US forces shot down four Iranian drones and struck a ground control station in the port city of Bandar Abbas that was preparing to launch a fifth drone.

The drones "posed a threat near the Strait of Hormuz," CBS News reported, citing the official.

"These actions were measured, purely defensive, and intended to maintain the ceasefire", the US official told CBS News.

The official added that despite the latest exchange, the US-Iran ceasefire was still considered to be holding.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Trump remained committed to striking a favourable ceasefire deal with Iran, warning that he "won't be outlasted" as he "doesn't care about the midterm" elections.

"Iran cannot have nuclear weapons. I'm doing that for the world, not just for us," he added.

Speaking about the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said tie will be "open to everybody", adding that this remains part of the ceasefire negotiations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)