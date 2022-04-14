Islamabad [Pakistan], April 14 (ANI): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday announced the nullification of the representatives of the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC), considering it to be illegal.

As per the background of the case, the legislature passed the Pakistan Medical Commission Act, 2020 on September 23, 2020, and after two days of passing the Act, the prime minister, vide notification issued on September 25, 2020, appointed the members of the council without following the procedure or selection criteria despite the fact the appointments of such members had already been declared illegal by the IHC in its earlier round of proceedings.

Also Read | Moroccan Police Arrest 3 Iranians, 4 Bulgarians For Alleged Links With International Human-Trafficking Ring.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani has called for the immediate removal of the PMC members including the President of PMC, Dr Arshad Taqi, and Vice President Mohammad Ali Raza. The other five members who have been asked to leave by the IHC are Rashana Zafar, Dr Rumina Hassan, Tariq Ahmed Khan, Dr Anisur Rehman, and Dr Asif Loya, reported Dawn.

IHC had earlier declared the appointments of certain members of the erstwhile Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) illegal.

Also Read | Myanmar Government Rejects Human Rights Report Issued By US Department of State.

It further directed the competent authority to appoint the members on merit after advertising posts in media.

But in clear defiance of the direction, the competent authority, vide impugned notification, again appointed the same seven members of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council without following the selection criteria, per se, such appointments also depict 'conflict of interest', reported Dawn. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)