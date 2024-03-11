Islamabad [Pakistan], March 11 (ANI): Police in Islamabad have registered new complaints against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including Sher Afzal Marwat and others for allegedly blocking the road during protests, ARY News reported on Monday.

Other leaders who filed a formal complaint were Shaukat Basra, Malik Shafqat Awan, Ali Bukhari, and Shoaib Ahmed Shaheen.

Also Read | What Is CAA? Key Things To Know About Citizenship Amendment Act That Will Grant Indian Citizenship to Non-Muslims From Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

"The FIR (first information report) contains false allegations of 'road blockade' as we did not allow 'road blockade' at any stage of our rally and protest," Marwat wrote in a post on X.

PTI leaders Sardar Latif Khosa and Salman Akram Raja were taken into custody on Sunday while party members and leaders protested around the country against the purported mandate theft and election tampering on February 8.

Also Read | Sweden Joins NATO: Nordic Country's Flag Raised in Headquarters in Brussels, Becomes 32nd Member of Alliance (Watch Video).

The leaders and supporters of the PTI flocked to the streets across the nation, holding protests in Tank, Karachi, Kandhkot, and other cities in addition to rallies in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and other cities recently, according to ARY News.

Shehbaz Khosa said in a statement that Station House Officer (SHO) Cantt had taken his father into custody. He declared, "We don't know where the police have taken [Latif Khosa]."

Hafiz Farhat Abbas, a provincial assembly member sponsored by the PTI, was also detained by the police while taking part in the demonstration against "election rigging."

Notably, PTI has throughout termed the Feb 8 polls as 'disputed' while alleging a lack of 'level playing field'.

The party claims to have won about 177 seats as against 92, which were notified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as independently elected members of the National Assembly.

The PTI has also claimed to have documentary evidence of rigging in the elections and demanded that the IMF should play a role in conducting the investigations.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that the electoral body has brought "cruelty and injustice" to the extreme.

He emphasised that the only way out of the current crisis was a direct and meaningful dialogue with PTI founder Imran Khan, as reported by The News International. Additionally, he stated that without ending the fake cases and return of the PTI's original mandate, the government's offer of reconciliation is meaningless.

The PTI chairman is the only person who can lead the country, he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)