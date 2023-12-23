Tel Aviv [Israel], December 23 (ANI/TPS): Overnight, Israeli security forces arrested 11 wanted terrorists throughout Judea and Samaria.

Eight were arrested in what was described as a brigade-level operation by the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) carried out in the village of Dura near Hebron.

Also, in Bayit Rima and Tura al-Gharbiya, forces located and confiscated weapons.

Since the beginning of the war in Gaza, Israeli security forces have captured approximately 2,450 wanted terror suspects throughout Judea and Samaria and the Jordan Valley area, approximately 1,210 of whom are associated with the terrorist organisation Hamas. (ANI/TPS)

