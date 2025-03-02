Tel Aviv [Israel], March 2 (ANI): Israel has adopted the framework of US Presidential envoy Steve Witkoff for a temporary ceasefire during Ramzan and Passover period. The decision was taken after a security discussion chaired by Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and with the participation of Israel's Defence Minister, senior security establishment officials and the negotiating team.

In a post on X, the Israel Prime Minister's Office stated, "Following a security discussion chaired by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and with the participation of the Defense Minister, senior security establishment officials and the negotiating team, it was decided. Israel adopts the framework of US Presidential envoy Steve Witkoff for a temporary ceasefire during the Ramadan and Passover period."

On the first day of the framework, half of the living and deceased hostages will be released. Upon its conclusion, if agreement is reached on a permanent ceasefire, the remaining living and deceased hostages will be released, according to the statement released by Israel Prime Minister's Office.

The statement released by Israel Prime Minister's Office states, "Steve Witkoff proposed the framework on extending the ceasefire after gaining the impression that, at present, there was no possibility of bridging between the positions of the sides on ending the war, and that additional time was required for talks on a permanent ceasefire."

According to the statement, Hamas has repeatedly violated the agreement but Israel has not been found in violation. As per the agreement, Israel could resume fighting after the 42nd day if it gains the impression that the negotiations have been ineffective. This article has been supported by the previous US administration and has also received the support of the Trump administration.

Israel Prime Minister's Office states, "While Israel has agreed to the Witkoff framework in order to return our hostages, Hamas has, until now, clung to its rejection of this framework. If Hamas changes its position, Israel will immediately enter into negotiations on the overall details of the Witkoff framework."

https://x.com/IsraeliPM/status/1896031604029734944

On February 26, US President Donald Trump, during his first Cabinet meeting, said that he was disappointed with the way Hamas sent the bodies of slain Israeli hostages. Trump said that the Hamas thinks they were doing a favour by returning the dead bodies.

"I'm very disappointed when I see. Four bodies came in today, these are young people. Young people don't die, okay. They think they're doing us a favour by sending us bodies," he said.

Trump said that Israel now has to take a decision and recounted an incident wherein an Israeli civilian lost her hand to a bullet fired at her.

"A decision has to be made by Israel. We got a lot of hostages back, but it's very sad what happened to those people. I mean you had a young lady with her hand practically blown off. You know why it blew up -- because she put up her hand to try and stop a bullet that was coming her way and it hit her hand and blew off her fingers [and a] big part of her hand," he said.

US President called Hamas a "vicious group" and talked about the plight of Israeli civilians who requested him to get the bodies of their kin.

He said, "This is a vicious group of people and Israel is going to have to decide what they're doing. Phase one is going to be ending. Think of it- today they sent in four bodies, 'bodies' [as opposed to living people], and I will say one thing though- I've spoken to a lot of the parents and a lot of the people involved they want those bodies almost as much and maybe even just as much as they wanted their son or their daughter. [They said] Please sir please, my son is dead but they have his body please can you get it for us, it's the biggest thing."

"It's incredible- the level they want the bodies of these people, they're dead. When I saw the ones that came in two weeks ago, they looked like they just got out of a concentration camp. Then the following week, a group came in and they weren't as bad in as bad a shape," he added.

Meanwhile, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) stated that slain Israeli hostages, Shiri, Ariel and baby Kfir were buried on February 26. "Shiri, Ariel and baby Kfir were laid to rest today in Israel. We're sorry we couldn't save you. We vow to never forget you," IDF stated in a post on X. (ANI)

