World News | Israel and Germany Partner on Next-generation Intelligence Satellite Constellation

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 11 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Rafael Advanced Combat Systems Ltd. and German space company Reflex Aerospace announced a strategic partnership at ILA Berlin 2026 to develop a new Very High Resolution High Frequency satellite constellation for advanced space intelligence.

The system is designed for rapid, large-scale production and continuous delivery of high-quality imagery for defense and intelligence users. It will feature a payload offering up to 30 cm resolution.

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A satellite constellation is a group of multiple satellites working together as a coordinated system rather than operating alone. The announcement did not specify how many satellites would be produced.

The first satellite launch is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2027.

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"The combination of a proven payload in space and satellite heritage, advanced AI-based processing capabilities, and a rapid manufacturing infrastructure for large constellations allows us to deliver a comprehensive, high-frequency acquisition system that is tailored to current and emerging threats in the space and intelligence sectors," said Guy Oren, Rafael's Vice President and Head of Intelligence and Space. (ANI/TPS)

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