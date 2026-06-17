World News | Israel Approves National AI Plan to Strengthen Technological Self-reliance

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 17 (ANI/TPS): The Israeli government has approved a national plan to accelerate artificial intelligence development, with the goal of positioning Israel as a global leader in the field.

Officials said the initiative, formulated under the National Headquarters for Artificial Intelligence in the Prime Minister's Office, will integrate artificial intelligence capabilities across all sectors of the economy and public services while reinforcing Israel's position in global technological competition.

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"Our goal is clear: to establish Israel as a global leader in artificial intelligence. AI is no longer just a technology--it is a revolution. It will shape the economy, security, science, industry, health, education, and the international standing of the State of Israel," said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "We will leverage Israel's greatest advantage--its human capital--and transform the country into a global AI powerhouse, as we did with cyber."

Brig. Gen. (res.) Erez Eskel, head of the National Headquarters for Artificial Intelligence, said the decision reflects a "critical strategic moment" for Israel, adding that it "ensures Israel's strength and prosperity in the coming decades."

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He said Israel is "in a historic window of opportunity," and that today's decisions "will determine the country's position for many years to come." Eskel added that artificial intelligence is becoming "the central power infrastructure of the 21st century," affecting all components of national power.

A key pillar of the plan is the expansion of sovereign computing infrastructure, increasing Israel's ability to build and control advanced computing power domestically rather than relying on foreign companies or cloud providers. The government aims to significantly expand national processing capacity, including a target of 100,000 processing units to ensure technological independence.

The plan also includes the establishment of a national quantum computer based on Israeli-developed technologies. In parallel, the government will strengthen international partnerships in artificial intelligence research and commercialization.

Another component is the creation of a National Institute for Artificial Intelligence, designed to connect government, academia, industry, and investors. The initiative also includes innovation "accelerators," programs designed to fast-track development projects and translate national challenges into applied AI solutions.

The government said it will invest heavily in human capital, expanding AI training across schools, universities, and the broader workforce to ensure long-term competitiveness as the labor market adapts to automation and AI-driven change.

A national mechanism will also be established to address expected shifts in employment patterns.

Additional focus areas include cyber AI, physical AI, and countering deepfake threats. The plan also calls for integrating AI tools into public services to improve efficiency, shorten processing times, and make government information more accessible to citizens. (ANI/TPS)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)