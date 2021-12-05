Jerusalem [Israel], December 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett urged on Sunday world powers to "take a hard line" toward Iran in the negotiations on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.

"I call on every country negotiating with Iran in Vienna to take a strong line and make it clear to Iran that it is impossible to negotiate and enrich uranium at the same time," Bennett referred to the latest round of talks which has been briefly paused in Austria's capital Vienna last week.

Also Read | China Assails US Political System in New Report Ahead of Summit on Democracy.

"Iran must start paying for its violations," he said, according to a statement issued by his office.Bennett said that Israel will continue to pressure world powers not to lift all sanctions. "We are holding an intensive dialogue on this matter with the Americans, the British, the French, Russia and others," he said.

Bennett's remarks came as Israel's top security officials were heading to the U.S. and Europe for talks on Iran. On Saturday night, David Barnea, chief of Israel's Mossad spy agency, flew to Washington, and Defense Minister Benny Gantz is planning to depart on

Also Read | Pope Francis Arrives on Greek Island of Lesbos, Visits Refugee Camp, Say Reports.

Wednesday for meetings with his U.S. counterpart Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Last week, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid visited London and Paris to discuss the talks with his European counterparts. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)