Tel Aviv [Israel], March 4 (ANI/TPS): Diplomatic victory for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Attempt to expel Israel from the World Medical Students Association was thwarted

Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) is celebrating Monday night what it called a "significant victory" in the international arena as the attempt to expel Israel from the World Medical Students Association was thwarted.

The MFA credited what it called intensive diplomatic efforts made by its UN missions for the win, saying it succeeded in getting the World Health Organization (WHO) to put pressure on the World Federation, while "making it clear that if the decision remained in effect, the ties between the World Health Organization and the Student Federation would be damaged." (ANI/TPS)

