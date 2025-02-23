Tel Aviv [Israel], February 23 (ANI/TPS): Israeli aircraft struck a Hezbollah site containing rocket launchers and other weapons on Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed.

According to Lebanese media reports, the strikes took place in the southern Lebanese area of Tyre.

The IDF said some of the launchers posed an "imminent threat."

The confirmation came as thousands of Lebanese converge in Beirut for the funeral of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, which is due to begin at noon.

On Saturday night, Israeli confirmed aircraft struck crossings along the Syria-Lebanon border through which Hezbollah was trying to transfer weapons.

Under the terms of a two-month ceasefire that went into effect on November 27 and has since been extended, Hezbollah is supposed to withdraw its armed presence from areas of southern Lebanon south of the Litani River. Israeli forces have withdrawn from most of southern Lebanon. Dissatisfied with the Lebanese army's deployment, Israel is keeping soldiers in five locations with US approval. (ANI/TPS)

