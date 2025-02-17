Tel Aviv [Israel], February 17 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure's flagship program for promoting sustainable energy in local authorities in Israel is entering its third round as a call for applications has been published to expand the "Accelerator" program, the ministry's flagship program for promoting sustainable energy in local authorities.

The program provides elected authorities with professional guidance and practical tools for implementing sustainable energy - energy efficiency, renewable energy production and storage, and promoting the transition to electric transportation. All of this, while emphasizing the creation of sources of income for the authority, and following the "Iron Swords" war, also emphasizing solutions that enable functional continuity of electricity supply in times of emergency.

To date, no fewer than 31 local authorities and regional clusters across the country have participated in the first two cycles of the "Accelerator" program. The authorities' participation in the "Accelerator" has helped to promote the energy sector in the authorities and to implement policy measures and set goals in the energy sector in the authorities' work plans. (ANI/TPS)

