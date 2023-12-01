Tel Aviv [Israel], December 1 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant and former Minister of defence and now minister without portfolio in the special War Cabinet Benny Gantz both met Thursday evening with the visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Gantz said he "conveyed first and foremost to the Secretary my profound appreciation for both his personal and President Biden's unwavering support for the State of Israel."

Also Read | Chinese President Xi Jinping Redoubles Effort to Force Taiwan’s Absorption Into Mainland China: Report.

Gantz also thanked Blinken for "American leadership in the efforts to release the hostages" and emphasized that "for the sake of Israel's security and regional stability - we must complete the mission of dismantling terrorist Hamas."

Minister of Defense Gallant to Secretary Blinken, "We are going to fight Hamas until we prevail - no matter how long it takes. This is a just war against Hamas - the ISIS of Gaza, and it's a war to bring the hostages back home - as long as it takes."

Also Read | Jack Sweeney, College Student Who Tracks Elon Musk's Private Jet, Included in Forbes' 30 Under 30 List.

Gallant also declared that Israel will dismantle all of Hamas' governing capabilities and free all of the hostages. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)