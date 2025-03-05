Tel Aviv [Israel], March 5 (ANI/TPS): Israeli security forces demolished the Hebron homes of two terrorists who killed seven people in an October shooting and stabbing spree, the Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday.

Ahmed Himouni and Mohammad Mesek killed seven and injured 15 in an October attack on Jaffa's light rail.

Also Read | Gaza Truce Deal: Ceasefire Agreement With Hamas Looks Doomed As Israel Blockades Strip and Bars Entry of Humanitarian Aid.

Himouni was killed by a responding civilian security guard. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)