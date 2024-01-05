tel Aviv [Israel], January 5 (ANI/TPS): Israeli soldiers completed operations in northern Gaza's "Towers Neighborhood," destroying a chemical laboratory for weapons production, tunnel shafts and anti-tank firing positions, the Israel Defense Forces said on Friday.

The northern Gaza neighborhood consists of tall buildings that dominate the area.

Also Read | North Korea Fires Some 200 Artillery Shells off Western Coast, Says South Korea Army.

The IDF said buildings in the neighborhood were used as anti-tank and anti-aircraft firing positions and observation posts. Rocket launchers were found armed and ready to fire. Soldiers also uncovered booby-trapped buildings and tunnels.

Israeli forces seized numerous weapons, including sniper rifles, RPG launchers, rifles and pistols.

Also Read | US Presidential Election 2024: Joe Biden to Set Up Poll Fight With Donald Trump Saying ‘Democracy at Stake’.

The IDF added that the complex contained a chemical laboratory for the production of weapons and a related warehouse.

The complex and its tunnels were destroyed by combat engineers and air strikes.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. The number of men, women, children, soldiers and foreigners held captive in Gaza by Hamas is now believed to be 129. Other people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)